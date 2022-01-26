Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

NYSE:PRI opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a one year low of $130.70 and a one year high of $179.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

