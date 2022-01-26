Zacks Investment Research Lowers Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) to Sell

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Item 9 Labs Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis operator delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. Item 9 Labs Corp. is based in PHOENIX. “

INLB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 32,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09. Item 9 Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties.

