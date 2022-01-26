Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to “Hold”

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Vtex alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Vtex stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61. Vtex has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,552,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vtex (VTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.