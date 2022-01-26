Zealium (NZL) Reaches Market Cap of $14,080.56

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Zealium has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $14,080.56 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

