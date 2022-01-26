Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Hits $0.0390 on Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $137,327.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

