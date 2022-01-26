zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €365.33 ($415.15).

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €470.00 ($534.09) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ETR ZO1 remained flat at $€470.20 ($534.32) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71. zooplus has a 12 month low of €162.40 ($184.55) and a 12 month high of €491.80 ($558.86). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €477.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €429.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.61.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

