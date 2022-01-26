Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Stock analysts at Summit Insights cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Zscaler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Summit Insights also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Citigroup started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.32.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $228.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,267 shares of company stock valued at $23,835,742 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

