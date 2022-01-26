Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.32.

ZS opened at $228.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,267 shares of company stock worth $23,835,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Zscaler by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

