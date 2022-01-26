ZUSD Price Up 1.5% This Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.50 million and $113,955.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.39 or 0.06896958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,177.71 or 0.99989056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050634 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.