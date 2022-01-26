Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading Up 9.9%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s stock price was up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 32,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,008,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZY shares. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymergen news, CEO Jay T. Flatley bought 100,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

