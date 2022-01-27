-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings. Apyx Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apyx Medical.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. 56,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,882. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,804 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth $1,781,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 619.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 83,990 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

