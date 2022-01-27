$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Penumbra reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $11.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,639. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.82 and a 200-day moving average of $263.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.21 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $197.07 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,066 shares of company stock worth $13,455,411. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,714,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Penumbra by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 486.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

