-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 72.24%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

