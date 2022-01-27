-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.29). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Portage Biotech stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $44.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

