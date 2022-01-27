$0.59 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. NextEra Energy reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.51. 21,250,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,353,713. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

