$0.60 EPS Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.12. 952,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.