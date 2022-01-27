$0.60 EPS Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.58. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,136,000 after buying an additional 140,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after purchasing an additional 311,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $83.17. 2,374,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,091. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

