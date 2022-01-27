$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.06. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,286. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,763,000 after buying an additional 131,850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 353.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

