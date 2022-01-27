$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KWR stock opened at $203.90 on Monday. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $198.15 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.47 and its 200-day moving average is $241.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

