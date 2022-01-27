$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. CME Group posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

CME Group stock traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.26. 18,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.22. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.73 and a fifty-two week high of $234.04. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in CME Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

