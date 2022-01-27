1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

FLWS stock traded down $6.35 on Thursday, hitting $14.73. 335,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,833. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $959.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

