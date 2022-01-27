$1.89 EPS Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.97. Apple reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

AAPL opened at $162.44 on Thursday. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.15 and a 200-day moving average of $155.55.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

