$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.86. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 33.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.48. 49,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,102. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

