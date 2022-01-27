100,169 Shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Purchased by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,169 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.34. 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

