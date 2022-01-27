10,490 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,490 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. Fortinet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.68.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $9.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.91. 8,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,646. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.63 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

