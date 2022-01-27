$12.37 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce sales of $12.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $13.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $7.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $45.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $47.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $44.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $50.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.80. 191,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

