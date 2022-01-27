120,500 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,966,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,651,000 after acquiring an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 599,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 358,681 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,643,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

