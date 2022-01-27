$136.47 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce sales of $136.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.99 million and the highest is $139.95 million. GreenSky posted sales of $128.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $542.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $615.15 million, with estimates ranging from $611.37 million to $618.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 586,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,755. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

In related news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter worth $72,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.