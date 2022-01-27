$14.39 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report sales of $14.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.61 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $6.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $45.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.59 billion to $48.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $52.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.15 billion to $55.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

COP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average of $67.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

