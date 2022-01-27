1492 Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 836,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.70. 1,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SBCF. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

