1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Livent accounts for 3.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent during the third quarter worth about $249,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Livent by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101,819 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LTHM. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $21.96. 17,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

