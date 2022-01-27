1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,310. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $376.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

