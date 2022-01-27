156,685 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.87% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 149,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,856,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.07. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.99 and a 1-year high of $100.14.

