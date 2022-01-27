1,800 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTA opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

