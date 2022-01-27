1irstcoin Market Cap Tops $5.70 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $21,393.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00085673 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

