$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. FMC reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FMC. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

FMC stock opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

