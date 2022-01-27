$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post $2.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the lowest is $2.17 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $6.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $10.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. FMR LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in CF Industries by 702.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,331,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,041,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.38. 3,824,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

