$2.53 EPS Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $12.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.93.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $15.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.15. 300,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,923. Saia has a 12 month low of $174.68 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Saia by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Saia by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

