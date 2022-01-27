20,000 Shares in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.76. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.