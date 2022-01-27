23,103 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.