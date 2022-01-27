25,000 Shares in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEHAU. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,084,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEHAU)

Receive News & Ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.