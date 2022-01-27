25,000 Shares in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEHAU. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,084,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19.

