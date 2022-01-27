$3.48 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to post sales of $3.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.43 million and the highest is $3.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $13.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $14.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,960 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 54.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 515,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 103.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 560,876 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 60,208 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.15. 12,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,571. The company has a market capitalization of $126.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

