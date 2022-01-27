30,519 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Bought by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,519 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $26,815,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at $25,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $132.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $162.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

