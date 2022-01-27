$31.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce sales of $31.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.91 billion to $31.89 billion. Target reported sales of $28.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $106.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.92 billion to $106.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $108.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.50 billion to $110.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.65.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT opened at $211.71 on Thursday. Target has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.99 and a 200-day moving average of $243.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.