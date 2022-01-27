3,705 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,705 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $86.24 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.