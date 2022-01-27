3M (NYSE:MMM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $168.09

3M (NYSE:MMM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $168.09 and last traded at $170.86, with a volume of 79158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.80.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Get 3M alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.24. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile (NYSE:MMM)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.