$4.20 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post sales of $4.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $23.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.14 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

