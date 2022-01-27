$4.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report sales of $4.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.52 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.47 billion to $14.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JWN opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

