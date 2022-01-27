4,184 Shares in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,440,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 419,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 264,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 123,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,295,000 after acquiring an additional 96,197 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $438.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,100.14%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

