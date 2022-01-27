4,472 Shares in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Purchased by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 60,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 3,797.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 102,466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 50.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 0.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 511,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 160.26% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.